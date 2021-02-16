Police calls for Tuesday, Feb. 16: Winona man arrested for violating order for protection

According to the complaint, the arresting officer reported they observed the petitioner for the order for protection drop off Chandler, who was the respondent of the order. After confirming the order was still active with dispatch and making contact with Chandler, the officer was first told the order had been dropped. Chandler, however, changed his story and said he hadn’t been served the order before finally claiming he didn’t know what the officer was talking about. He was arrested without further incident.

Another officer made contact with the petitioner, the complaint states, who admitted to being in contact with Chandler.

Saturday:

4:14 a.m.: Police are working to locate a man who didn’t pay for his $5 cab fare. Police didn’t specify where the incident occurred, but said the suspect was seen fleeing into an unidentified apartment.

Sunday:

1:59 a.m.: Luis Angel Gasca, 20, of St Charles was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Fifth and Chestnut streets. According to the complaint, Gasca was pulled over for going 41 mph in a 35-mph zone. Found in his vehicle were 11.91 grams of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana and a blue smoking pipe. Gasca admitted the items belonged to him and was subsequently released.

