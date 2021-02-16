Police calls for Tuesday, Feb. 16: Winona man arrested for violating order for protection

Winona County
Friday:
6:41 p.m.: Brett Allen Schindler, 20, of Cedar Falls, Wisconsin, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Huff and Ninth streets. Schindler was pulled over for having inoperative headlights, the complaint states.
11 p.m.: Troy Allen Banks, 34, of Winona was cited for driving without a valid license and possession of a small amount of marijuana at Franklin and Ninth streets. According to the complaint, Banks was pulled over for driving with an obstructed view.
Sunday:
12:17 p.m.: Bahama Jay Boehmke, 32, of Rochester was arrested and referred for giving a false name to a peace officer, driving with a cancelled license – inimical to public safety and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Boehmke was pulled over at St Charles Avenue and Sixth Street in St Charles for driving with an obstructed view.
Monday:
11:31 p.m.: Tracy Allyn Benson, 49, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Hidden Valley.
Winona Police
Friday:
4:47 p.m.: Donovan Cole Chandler, 36, of Winona was arrested for violating an order for protection in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street.
According to the complaint, the arresting officer reported they observed the petitioner for the order for protection drop off Chandler, who was the respondent of the order. After confirming the order was still active with dispatch and making contact with Chandler, the officer was first told the order had been dropped. Chandler, however, changed his story and said he hadn’t been served the order before finally claiming he didn’t know what the officer was talking about. He was arrested without further incident.
Another officer made contact with the petitioner, the complaint states, who admitted to being in contact with Chandler.
Saturday:
4:14 a.m.: Police are working to locate a man who didn’t pay for his $5 cab fare. Police didn’t specify where the incident occurred, but said the suspect was seen fleeing into an unidentified apartment.
Sunday:
1:59 a.m.: Luis Angel Gasca, 20, of St Charles was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Fifth and Chestnut streets. According to the complaint, Gasca was pulled over for going 41 mph in a 35-mph zone. Found in his vehicle were 11.91 grams of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana and a blue smoking pipe. Gasca admitted the items belonged to him and was subsequently released.