Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 2: Walmart reports theft of $430 of merchandise in two incidents

Winona Police Tuesday:
2 p.m.: Walmart reported a theft amounting to $270, but a store report is still being written. No further information was provided.
2:30 p.m.: A suspicious person was spotted near a vehicle in the area of Sixth and Jackson streets. Upon their arrival, officers determined the individual to just be cleaning out their car.
6:15 p.m.: Walmart reported the theft of approximately $160 in merchandise. The incident has been assigned to officer for follow-up, police said, and no citations have been issued.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday:
12:07 a.m.: Police received a report of an assault at an undisclosed location in town. According to police, the fight was between two friends and statement papers were given to both individuals. No citations were issued and charges are possible after both statements are returned to law enforcement.
No alternate-side parking tickets were issued.
Kristen Elizabeth Batten
Age: 37
Charges: Two counts of DWI
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Age: 22
Charges: Felony Domestic Assault and Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Raymond Dean Cooper
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 30
Charges: First-Degree Burglary and Theft - Take/Use/Transfer of Movable Property without Consent
Jason Paul Garfield
Age: 40
Charges: Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order
Cameron Richard Hanson
Age: 28
Charges: Three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Craig Ray Hanville
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Timothy John Holzer
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving After Revocation
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Age: 24
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, Interfering with an Emergency Telephone Call/Communication and two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
John Edward Mullen
Age: 31
Charges: Two counts of DWI
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Age: 45
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of Narcotics, two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession/Sale of Hypodermic Syringes/Needles and three counts of Theft.
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Age: 32
Charges: Driving while Intoxicated
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
Age: 45
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility
David Eugene Tully
Age: 42
Charges:Two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, two counts of Obstructing the Legal Process, Theft and Disorderly Conduct
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Age: 32
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.