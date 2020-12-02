Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 2: Walmart reports theft of $430 of merchandise in two incidents

Winona Police

Tuesday:

2 p.m.: Walmart reported a theft amounting to $270, but a store report is still being written. No further information was provided.

2:30 p.m.: A suspicious person was spotted near a vehicle in the area of Sixth and Jackson streets. Upon their arrival, officers determined the individual to just be cleaning out their car.

6:15 p.m.: Walmart reported the theft of approximately $160 in merchandise. The incident has been assigned to officer for follow-up, police said, and no citations have been issued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday:

12:07 a.m.: Police received a report of an assault at an undisclosed location in town. According to police, the fight was between two friends and statement papers were given to both individuals. No citations were issued and charges are possible after both statements are returned to law enforcement.

No alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.