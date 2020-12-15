Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 15: Theft common theme overnight

Winona County

Monday:

12 p.m.: A resident at Big Valley Ranch reported the theft of a topiary. The topiary is described as being four feet tall and displaying artificial flowers, with an estimated price of $150.

Winona Police

Monday:

11:40 a.m.: A resident on Homer Road reported that three packages had been taken from their apartment lobby. The complainant estimated the total value of the packages between $100-200.

4:20 p.m.: A delivery driver struck a residential garage while on their route, causing some damage. No injuries and no citations were issued, the police report states.

5:20 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported a theft. Police are awaiting a store report.

8:45 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported that eight thefts had occurred throughout the day. It is unknown if the incident from 5:20 p.m. is included in this number.

Tuesday:

1:30 a.m.: Officers assisted a cab driver who was having an altercation with a customer who had refused to pay their fare.