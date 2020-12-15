 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 15: Theft common theme overnight
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 15: Theft common theme overnight

{{featured_button_text}}
Police light image

Winona County

Monday:

12 p.m.: A resident at Big Valley Ranch reported the theft of a topiary. The topiary is described as being four feet tall and displaying artificial flowers, with an estimated price of $150.

Winona Police

Monday:

11:40 a.m.: A resident on Homer Road reported that three packages had been taken from their apartment lobby. The complainant estimated the total value of the packages between $100-200.

4:20 p.m.: A delivery driver struck a residential garage while on their route, causing some damage. No injuries and no citations were issued, the police report states.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

5:20 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported a theft. Police are awaiting a store report.

8:45 p.m.: Employees from Walmart reported that eight thefts had occurred throughout the day. It is unknown if the incident from 5:20 p.m. is included in this number.

Tuesday:

1:30 a.m.: Officers assisted a cab driver who was having an altercation with a customer who had refused to pay their fare.

7:40 a.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street reported a broken window to a neighboring commercial property. Officers arrived and determined who the property owner was and attempted to contact them.

18 alternate-side-parking tickets were issued Tuesday morning.

+19 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 15?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News