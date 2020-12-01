 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 1: Minnesota City man scammed out of $37,000
Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 1: Minnesota City man scammed out of $37,000

Winona County

Monday:

12:09 p.m.: A camper in the 10000 block of County Road 31 reported that two chainsaws and a propane heater had been taken from his trailer. No additional information was provided.

4:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Marval Drive in Minnesota City for a report of a fraud. According to the complainant, he had recently purchased a new iPhone and had been contacted by a party claiming to be Apple support shortly thereafter. The party stated that the complainant’s phone had been hacked and that his bank account had been compromised. The complainant supplied the caller with his account information and noticed sometime after that $37,000 had been taken from his various accounts. The incident is currently under investigation.

Winona Police

Monday:

7:30 a.m.: An employee from Thorne’s Refrigeration reported that some boards had been removed from the business’s surrounding fence and that a passenger-window to a company-owned van had been broken. The damage is estimated to cost $200, the complaint states.

2:30 p.m.: A customer at the Post Office reported that another customer had pushed, slapped and kicked them. The incident has been assigned to an officer for follow-up, police said.

6:10 p.m.: A resident on West Eighth Street reported the theft of a package from their front porch. No further information was provided.

Tuesday:

12:45 a.m.: A mother reported that both of her children were missing. Officers responded to her residence and found that the children had been sleeping under their bed.

