Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 1: Minnesota City man scammed out of $37,000

Winona County
Monday:
12:09 p.m.: A camper in the 10000 block of County Road 31 reported that two chainsaws and a propane heater had been taken from his trailer. No additional information was provided.
4:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Marval Drive in Minnesota City for a report of a fraud. According to the complainant, he had recently purchased a new iPhone and had been contacted by a party claiming to be Apple support shortly thereafter. The party stated that the complainant’s phone had been hacked and that his bank account had been compromised. The complainant supplied the caller with his account information and noticed sometime after that $37,000 had been taken from his various accounts. The incident is currently under investigation.
Winona Police
Monday:
Support Local Journalism
7:30 a.m.: An employee from Thorne’s Refrigeration reported that some boards had been removed from the business’s surrounding fence and that a passenger-window to a company-owned van had been broken. The damage is estimated to cost $200, the complaint states.
2:30 p.m.: A customer at the Post Office reported that another customer had pushed, slapped and kicked them. The incident has been assigned to an officer for follow-up, police said.
6:10 p.m.: A resident on West Eighth Street reported the theft of a package from their front porch. No further information was provided.
Tuesday:
12:45 a.m.: A mother reported that both of her children were missing. Officers responded to her residence and found that the children had been sleeping under their bed.
Kristen Elizabeth Batten
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Raymond Dean Cooper
Amie Jo Dewitte
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
John Edward Mullen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Steven Milton Sifuentes
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
In this Series
COLLECTION: Police calls and updates in Winona
-
Police calls for Tuesday, Nov. 10: Rochester man cited for careless driving after hitting tree
-
Police calls for Friday, Nov. 13: Resident reports coming home to find strangers in kitchen
-
Updated
Police calls for Thursday, Nov. 12: Winona man arrested for DWI after traveling 99 in a 55-zone
- 11 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.