Police calls for Tuesday, Dec. 1: Minnesota City man scammed out of $37,000

Winona County

Monday:

4:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Marval Drive in Minnesota City for a report of a fraud. According to the complainant, he had recently purchased a new iPhone and had been contacted by a party claiming to be Apple support shortly thereafter. The party stated that the complainant’s phone had been hacked and that his bank account had been compromised. The complainant supplied the caller with his account information and noticed sometime after that $37,000 had been taken from his various accounts. The incident is currently under investigation.