Police calls for Tuesday, Aug. 4: Waconia man detoxed after pounding on wrong residence's door

Winona Police

Monday:

5:43 p.m.: Ashley Ann Johnson, 26, of Rollingstone was cited for driving after revocation, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to provide insurance. Johnson was stopped in the area of Gilmore Avenue and Vila Street after an officer noticed her vehicle didn’t have any front or rear plates. After stopping her, the officer noticed a yellow piece of paper in the back window of Johnson’s vehicle that she admitted she was using to look like registration papers.

Tuesday:

12:22 a.m.: Nicholas Keith Kraml, 19, of Waconia was reported to be pounding on the door to a residence in the 50 block of West Ninth Street. Upon making contact with Kraml, officers concluded that Kraml had mistakenly gone to the wrong residence. A preliminary breath test was performed on Kraml and, after it was determined that he didn’t have anyone to care for him, was sent to detox.

7:30 a.m.: The passenger-side window to a vehicle in the 1250 block of Breezy Lane was reported to be broken overnight. No estimated value for the damage was given. The incident is still being looked at by law enforcement.

