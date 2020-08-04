Police calls for Tuesday, Aug. 4: Waconia man detoxed after pounding on wrong residence's door

Winona Police
Monday:
5:43 p.m.: Ashley Ann Johnson, 26, of Rollingstone was cited for driving after revocation, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to provide insurance. Johnson was stopped in the area of Gilmore Avenue and Vila Street after an officer noticed her vehicle didn’t have any front or rear plates. After stopping her, the officer noticed a yellow piece of paper in the back window of Johnson’s vehicle that she admitted she was using to look like registration papers.
Tuesday:
12:22 a.m.: Nicholas Keith Kraml, 19, of Waconia was reported to be pounding on the door to a residence in the 50 block of West Ninth Street. Upon making contact with Kraml, officers concluded that Kraml had mistakenly gone to the wrong residence. A preliminary breath test was performed on Kraml and, after it was determined that he didn’t have anyone to care for him, was sent to detox.
7:30 a.m.: The passenger-side window to a vehicle in the 1250 block of Breezy Lane was reported to be broken overnight. No estimated value for the damage was given. The incident is still being looked at by law enforcement.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Kyle Foster Casey
Nicholas John Deppe
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Melvin Earl Kimp
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Susan Sarah Oldham
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Travis Lee Schultz
Ashley Marie Srock
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Chase Michael Wehner
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.