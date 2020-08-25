 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, Aug. 25: Winona man arrested for domestic assault over a cigarette
Police calls for Tuesday, Aug. 25: Winona man arrested for domestic assault over a cigarette

Winona Police

Monday:

12:42 p.m.: A car window was shot out with what is believed to be a BB gun in the 850 block of West Fifth Street. The incident is believed to be random, according to police.

8:47 p.m.: A 16-year-old male from Winona was arrested after getting into a fight with a relative in the 1700 block of Kramer Drive. According to complaint, the male was angry about a poster of his being damaged by another juvenile. The male subsequently assaulted one of his adult relatives by striking the adult in the nose and face.

Tuesday:

6:25 a.m.: Tracy Paul Swails, 49, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) after getting into an altercation in the 500 block of Lafayette Street. According to the complaint, Swails kicked in a bedroom door after demanding a cigarette and subsequently grabbed the victim by the throat and shoved the victim. Responding officers observed what appeared to be a fresh bruise on the victim’s neck.

