Police calls for Tuesday, Aug. 18: Mopeds reported stolen in two separate incidents

Winona Police

Monday:

7:47 a.m.: A moped was reported stolen out of the 950 block of East Sixth Street. According to the complaint, the moped is a white and black 2008 Wildfire SE valued at $2,000. The moped was taken from the owner’s driveway, the complaint states.

3:45 p.m.: Two mopeds were reported stolen from the 200 block of East Eighth Street. According to the complaint, the mopeds are TaoTaos, orange and blue in color, respectively, and are valued at $500 each. The complaint states the mopeds were taken during the weekend.

8:27 p.m.: Jeremy Wayne Polus, 45, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of Sixth and Cummings streets. According to the complaint, the arresting officer recognized Polus as having a local warrant for failing to appear in court. While arresting Polus, the complaint states, the officer found .2 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

