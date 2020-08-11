Police calls for Tuesday, Aug. 11: Winona woman arrested on drug warrant, later discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine

Winona Police
Monday:
11:06 p.m.: Janna Marie Chandler, 46, of Winona was arrested on a felony drug warrant from the county as well as referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after police encountered her in the 1150 block of East Sixth Street. Chandler was arrested without incident and upon her arrival at the Winona County Jail, police found her in possession of .29 grams of a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
