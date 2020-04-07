Police calls for Tuesday, April 7: Winona man arrested for domestic assault after altercation in Rollingstone

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
10:44 p.m.: Jermaine Lavelle Ross, 28, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after Winona County deputies received a report that Ross had entered a Rollingstone residence uninvited and took some property. According to the complainant, that person subsequently struggled with Ross, but ultimately released the property because Ross was making threats. Ross then left the property and was picked up by deputies on Hwy. 61 coming into Winona. Ross has a history of prior domestic incidents and faces potential felony charges, according to law enforcement.
Winona Police Department
Monday
9: 22 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke, 51, of Winona was mailed a citation for trespassing on a property in the 700 block of East Third Street. According to the complainant, Nissalke had come to the property twice in the same day and was yelling at them while they were working in their garage.
4:06 p.m.: A man in the 450 block of East 11th Street reported that a rock had been thrown through the window of his RV sometime between Oct. 2019, and April.
5:40 p.m.: A woman in the 700 block of East 12th Street reported the theft of 19 prescription pills. Police continue to investigate.
8:29 p.m.: A man in the 150 block of West Broadway reported that a screen to a vacant apartment had been cut and that the apartment had been subsequently entered. Police were told the incident apparently occurred within the last week. No property was reported missing.
