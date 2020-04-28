Police calls for Tuesday, April 28: Winona man arrested for second-degree assault after threatening person with knife

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday:
9:53 a.m.: A pipe and some methamphetamine were found in the area of Century Drive and County Road 37 outside of St. Charles.
3:29 p.m.: A one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on County Road 18 and Burt Road near Utica. A female passenger complained of injury to her back and was taken to St. Mary’s, while the driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign. A report is still being written by deputies.
Winona Police Department
Monday:
12:04 p.m.: A man in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street reported that he lost his wallet on April 22 and that numerous fraudulent charges had been credited to his debit card.
12:15 p.m.: A woman reported that her debit card that she lost on April 25 had numerous fraudulent charges credited to it.
7:35 p.m.: Christopher James Ozmun, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making terroristic threats. According to the complaint, Ozmun had threatened another person with a knife in the area of Center and 11th streets. Police made contact with the victim, who said Ozmun had approached him while he was sitting in his car and began speaking to him incoherently. As the victim attempted to roll up his window, Ozmun began waving a knife and pounding on the car, threatening the victim and his family, according to the report. The victim added that Ozmun made a gesture indicating he was going to cut the victim’s throat. Ozmun then walked away and was stopped by police a short distance away. According to the victim, this was his first encounter with Ozmun.
