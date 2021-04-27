 Skip to main content
Police calls for Tuesday, April 27: Gunshot reported on Sixth Street; gun later reported stolen from area in supposedly unrelated incident
Police calls for Tuesday, April 27: Gunshot reported on Sixth Street; gun later reported stolen from area in supposedly unrelated incident

Monday:

10:07 a.m.: A gunshot was reported to have been fired in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street. Officers spoke with residents in the area, who confirmed hearing the shot, but were unable to determine where it came from. No injuries were reported and no suspects were found.

5:13 p.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street reported the theft of a Walther PPS 9mm handgun from their vehicle. The complainant did not provide a value for the gun.

7:08 p.m.: A man was seen with a gun in his waistband in the 100 block of West Seventh Street. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the individual.

8:05 p.m.: A resident in the 60 block of East Sixth Street reported the theft of a black four-door 2017 BMW 330 valued at $30,000 from their unlocked garage. The vehicle was last seen in the garage on April 8.

10:18 p.m.: An identity theft report came in after a resident who was attempting to buy a house noticed they had numerous delinquent payments in their name in states they had no association with.

