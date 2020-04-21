Police calls for Tuesday, April 21: Woman reports she was scammed out of $840 while online shopping

Winona Police Department
Monday
10:58 a.m.: A woman in the 550 block of West Fourth Street reported that she had been scammed out of $840 after she had purchased some items from an online retail site. According to the complainant, the money had been removed from her account but she never received the items she purchased. Law enforcement referred the complainant to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
4:43 p.m.: A man in the area of Huff and Howard streets reported that the front and rear brakes to his Trek bike had been removed and taken. According to the complainant, the incident occurred sometime between 7 a.m. on April 19 and the time of the call. The complainant estimated the brakes to be valued at $100.
