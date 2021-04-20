Police calls for Tuesday, April 20: Weekend filled with multiple arrests

Winona Police

Friday:

10:39 a.m.: Megan Ann Olson, 35, of Mindoro, Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the county and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled in the 100 block of East Second Street. According to the complaint, officers were called to the area because Olson was accused of trying to cash a stolen and forged check at a bank in the area.

Upon their arrival, Olson told police her passenger—Morgan Lynn Krambeer, 24, of West Salem, Wisconsin—was actually the one attempting to pass the check. While talking to both subjects, officers noticed a glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth in the center console. Both Olson and Krambeer were then asked to step out of their vehicle.

Olson reportedly told police that the pipe wasn’t hers, but admitted to possessing some needles in baggies as well as three “hits” of LSD, which she willingly handed over to police and was placed under arrest.

Krambeer, the complaint states, was uncooperative with police and gave several false names. Jail staff were able to identify Krambeer based on prior booking photos and recognizable tattoos. She eventually admitted to trying to pass the check and was referred for giving a false name to police, felony check forgery and possession of stolen property.