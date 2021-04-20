Police calls for Tuesday, April 20: Weekend filled with multiple arrests

Winona County
Friday:
7 a.m.: Elliott Evan Leistikow, 33, of Hartford, Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County, Wisconsin, and also referred for possession of a small amount of marijuana and illegal possession of firearms.
According to the complaint, deputies encountered Leistikow earlier in the morning while he was parked on I-90 near mile marker 248. The deputies attempted to make contact with Leistikow, but he refused to engage them in a conversation. The deputies subsequently left the scene.
Later in the morning, law enforcement learned that Leistikow had an outstanding warrant for a domestic abuse case in Washington County, Wisconsin, and were led to believe he may be in possession of a firearm. Deputies once again made contact with Leistikow, who again refused to engage authorities in a conversation, but was soon apprehended without incident and was found to be in possession of firearms and a small amount of marijuana.
Leistikow was held in the Winona County Jail on the two referred charges before he was extradited back to Washington County.
Sunday:
4:22 p.m.: Shawn Matthew Jakubowski, 48, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for felony domestic assault at the Nodine Kwik Trip. According to the complaint, Jakubowski got into an argument with a person and was reported to have punched them in the face, causing some injuries. The two ended up at Kwik Trip a few moments later, where deputies made contact with Jakubowski.
Winona Police
Friday:
10:39 a.m.: Megan Ann Olson, 35, of Mindoro, Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the county and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled in the 100 block of East Second Street. According to the complaint, officers were called to the area because Olson was accused of trying to cash a stolen and forged check at a bank in the area.
Upon their arrival, Olson told police her passenger—Morgan Lynn Krambeer, 24, of West Salem, Wisconsin—was actually the one attempting to pass the check. While talking to both subjects, officers noticed a glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth in the center console. Both Olson and Krambeer were then asked to step out of their vehicle.
Olson reportedly told police that the pipe wasn’t hers, but admitted to possessing some needles in baggies as well as three “hits” of LSD, which she willingly handed over to police and was placed under arrest.
Krambeer, the complaint states, was uncooperative with police and gave several false names. Jail staff were able to identify Krambeer based on prior booking photos and recognizable tattoos. She eventually admitted to trying to pass the check and was referred for giving a false name to police, felony check forgery and possession of stolen property.
1:05 p.m.: Police received what they believe to be a prank call regarding a bomb exploding in the 900 block of Frontenac Drive. Officers checked the area and found nothing out of the ordinary. According to police, the call came from a different country and they believe it was a swatting attempt—which is when a party deceives a dispatcher into sending police and emergency responders to a particular location.
5:08 p.m.: A catalytic converter to a motor home was reported stolen in the 1250 block of West Service Drive.
11:56 p.m.: Chrisandra Dee Donnell, 52, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of DWI on Third and Washington streets. According to the complaint, officers encountered Donnell roughly 20 minutes earlier when they provided her with some assistance in another matter. Police detected that she was intoxicated at that time and, a short time later, discovered her driving near Third and Washington. Donnell said she was originally going to get a ride, but didn’t feel like waiting and decided to drive herself. She was referred for third-degree DWI.
Saturday:
12:05 p.m.: A cement Buddha statue valued at $120 was reported stolen from a yard in the 550 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complainant, the theft occurred on April 11.
7:30 p.m.: Elizabeth Rose Carlson, 22, of Winona was cited for reckless driving in the 200 block of Zumbro Street.
Sunday:
11:22 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from an RV in the 1250 block of Breezy Lane.
Monday:
5:02 a.m.: A window to a vehicle parked in the 850 block of Mankato Avenue was reported to have been broken between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. A purse containing cash and credit cards was taken, the complaint states.