Police calls for Tuesday, April 14: Multiples calls relating to theft reported

Winona Police Department

Monday

10:01 a.m.: An employee from Peerless Chain reported that someone had been dumping garbage on the business’s property.

1:35 p.m.: A man reported that he believes someone attempted to get into his locked storage unit at Edwards Mini Storage between April 4 and 7. No items were reported missing.

2:36 p.m.: A man in the area of Clarks Lane and Lakeview Avenue reported his wallet missing. According to the complainant, he believed he left his wallet in the garage overnight and found that it was missing the next day. No signs of entry were noticed by the complainant and he admitted that he could have lost it.

3:05 p.m.: Tamara Lennell Brooks, 23, and Muna Ishaak Noor, 25, both of Winona, were cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart. According to the police report, Brooks and Noor had been attempting to steal some articles of clothing. Police are awaiting further details.

4:33 p.m.: A man in the area of Sixth and Johnson streets reported that two boxes of Ziploc bags that had been delivered to the common area of his apartment building had been taken sometime in the last few days.

