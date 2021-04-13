 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Tuesday, April 13: Winona woman injured in collision on Riverview Drive
0 comments
top story

Police calls for Tuesday, April 13: Winona woman injured in collision on Riverview Drive

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Winona County

Tuesday:

3:46 a.m.: Phillip Samuel Dunn, 34, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in Dresbach. According to the complaint, Dunn was pulled over because was seen weaving on the road. The complaint states he had two hypodermic needles that both tested positive for methamphetamine.

Winona Police

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday:

1:24 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 1150 block of Riverview Drive resulted in a 53-year-old Winona woman being sent to the hospital with injuries. According to police, the accident occurred when a 20-year-old driver from Elk River attempted to drive around a semi-truck that was making a turn and collided head-on with the Winona woman.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene before the Winona woman was transferred to the hospital. No citations or arrests were made in the incident and the extent of the woman’s injuries were not specified.

2:10 p.m.: A red iPhone 12 was reported missing from the area around Sheehan Hall.

4:09 p.m.: Employees from the Kwik Trip on Cottonwood Drive reported the theft of $68 worth of gas. According to the complaint, a white pickup truck, believed to belong to U-Haul, was seen leaving the area.

11 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, Jr., 25, of Winona was cited for trespassing at the Kwik Trip on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to safely shop online

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News