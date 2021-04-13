Police calls for Tuesday, April 13: Winona woman injured in collision on Riverview Drive

Winona County

Tuesday:

3:46 a.m.: Phillip Samuel Dunn, 34, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in Dresbach. According to the complaint, Dunn was pulled over because was seen weaving on the road. The complaint states he had two hypodermic needles that both tested positive for methamphetamine.

Winona Police

Monday:

1:24 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 1150 block of Riverview Drive resulted in a 53-year-old Winona woman being sent to the hospital with injuries. According to police, the accident occurred when a 20-year-old driver from Elk River attempted to drive around a semi-truck that was making a turn and collided head-on with the Winona woman.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene before the Winona woman was transferred to the hospital. No citations or arrests were made in the incident and the extent of the woman’s injuries were not specified.

2:10 p.m.: A red iPhone 12 was reported missing from the area around Sheehan Hall.