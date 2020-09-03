Police calls for Thursday, Sept. 3: Hy-Vee employee referred for felony theft, admits to taking $1100

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday:

9:00 a.m.: Denero Sheldon Bradford, 34, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault (fear and harm) after an altercation in the 300 block of Pelzer Street. According to the complainant, Bradford flipped her off a mattress, pushed her into a corner and then slapped her in the face.

3:17 p.m.: Mary Elizabeth Allen, 20, of Winona was referred for felony theft after Hy-Vee reported that they suspected her of taking money. According to the complaint, Allen was seen via surveillance video taking cash after transactions by stuffing the bills into her pants and shoes. Allen was confronted about the incident and she admitted to taking roughly $1,100 over a period of time.

Thursday:

12:23 a.m.: Ethan Jeremy Davidson, 20, of Menasha, Wisconsin, and Walker James Stroming, 20, of Marinette, Wisconsin, were cited for underage consumption after law enforcement received a report of a group of males attempting to steal a pallet from Kendell Lumber. The pallet was ultimately returned and no charges were pursued.

Daily News Staff

