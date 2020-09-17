Police calls for Thursday, Sept. 17: Saint Charles man arrested for domestic assault, throwing a knife at police

4:22 a.m.: Jesse River Young, 20, of Saint Charles was arrested for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, fifth-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process in the 400 block of East 12th Street in Saint Charles. According to the complaint, police were called to the area for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrived to find Young holding a knife, which they attempted to pull from him. In the struggle, Young was tased, which resulted in him throwing the knife at a nearby deputy. The complaint states the deputy was not injured and the arrest was made without further incident.