Police calls for Thursday, Sept. 17: Saint Charles man arrested for domestic assault, throwing a knife at police
Winona County

Thursday:

4:22 a.m.: Jesse River Young, 20, of Saint Charles was arrested for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, fifth-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process in the 400 block of East 12th Street in Saint Charles. According to the complaint, police were called to the area for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrived to find Young holding a knife, which they attempted to pull from him. In the struggle, Young was tased, which resulted in him throwing the knife at a nearby deputy. The complaint states the deputy was not injured and the arrest was made without further incident.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

9:46 a.m.: Gary Allen Quackenbush, 30, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation after being recognized by law enforcement at Druey Court and Kraemer Drive.

7:21 p.m.: Larry Tramone Hudson, 37, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and no proof of insurance at Seventh and Washington streets. Hudson was pulled over after being recognized by law enforcement.

Thursday:

4:19 a.m.: Cameron Richard Hanson, 28, of Rushford was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Hanson caught law enforcement’s attention after he ran a stop sign on his bike.

After making contact with Hanson, he initially lied about his name. Police were able to identify him based on past encounters with law enforcement and also found him with .03 grams of methamphetamine.

