Police calls for Thursday, Oct. 8: Winona man arrested for suspected burglary, possession of stolen items

Winona Police
Wednesday:
11:34 a.m.: Kirk Patrick Peterson, 58, of Winona was arrested and referred for receiving stolen property taken from a business in the 100 block of East Second Street According to the complaint, Peterson is accused of taking several “high value” shirts and purses and then attempting to sell them on Facebook. The complaint states that Peterson was identified through surveillance footage at the business and was later found in possession of the stolen items. Peterson is scheduled for a court appearance Friday morning, police say.
Gusta Garvin Blom
Andre Maurice Chamblis
Austin Michael Coleman
Brian Andrew Danzeisen
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Griffin Hall Foster
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Matthew Zachary Manka
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Steven Edward Miller
Zane Robert Pederson
Kirk Patrick Peterson
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Antonio Degale Shorter
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
