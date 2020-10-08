 Skip to main content
Police calls for Thursday, Oct. 8: Winona man arrested for suspected burglary, possession of stolen items
Winona Police

Wednesday:

11:34 a.m.: Kirk Patrick Peterson, 58, of Winona was arrested and referred for receiving stolen property taken from a business in the 100 block of East Second Street According to the complaint, Peterson is accused of taking several “high value” shirts and purses and then attempting to sell them on Facebook. The complaint states that Peterson was identified through surveillance footage at the business and was later found in possession of the stolen items. Peterson is scheduled for a court appearance Friday morning, police say.

