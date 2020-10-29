Police calls for Thursday, Oct. 29: Winona man cited for driving after cancellation after three-vehicle accident

Winona Police

Wednesday:

1 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of East Sixth Street reported they had found a note on their car that they found to suspicious. The note was reviewed by police and they and the complainant were able to determine who left the note. No action was taken.

1:52 p.m.: An employee at Walmart found that their Toyota Camry had been struck while they were working. Law enforcement is currently reviewing surveillance video to determine when the incident happened and by who.

2:25 p.m.: A 66-year-old Winona man was cited for driving after cancellation and no insurance after a three-vehicle accident near Huff and Sarnia streets. According to police, one vehicle rear-ended another which in turn rear-ended another. No injuries were reported.

3:59 p.m.: Winona police assisted Goodview police with a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at Hwy. 61 and Pelzer Street. No additional information was provided.

11:30 p.m.: A 29-year-old man from Almena, Wisconsin was cited for motor vehicle tax evasion and no insurance on a motor vehicle. The location of the traffic stop was not revealed.