Police calls for Thursday, Oct. 29: Winona man cited for driving after cancellation after three-vehicle accident

Winona Police
Wednesday:
1 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of East Sixth Street reported they had found a note on their car that they found to suspicious. The note was reviewed by police and they and the complainant were able to determine who left the note. No action was taken.
1:52 p.m.: An employee at Walmart found that their Toyota Camry had been struck while they were working. Law enforcement is currently reviewing surveillance video to determine when the incident happened and by who.
2:25 p.m.: A 66-year-old Winona man was cited for driving after cancellation and no insurance after a three-vehicle accident near Huff and Sarnia streets. According to police, one vehicle rear-ended another which in turn rear-ended another. No injuries were reported.
3:59 p.m.: Winona police assisted Goodview police with a motor-vehicle accident that occurred at Hwy. 61 and Pelzer Street. No additional information was provided.
11:30 p.m.: A 29-year-old man from Almena, Wisconsin was cited for motor vehicle tax evasion and no insurance on a motor vehicle. The location of the traffic stop was not revealed.
11:59 p.m..: Jaron Borcherding, 21, of Mabel was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Seventh and Lincoln streets.
Thursday:
1 a.m.: A 51-year-old man from Goodview was cited for driving under the influence on Hwy. 61 and 14.
6:30 a.m.: A resident in the 850 block of West Sixth Street reported that all four tires to their Ford Focus has been slashed. Officers are working with the complainant to come up with witnesses or cameras in the area to determine the cause of the incident.
