Police calls for Thursday, Oct. 22: Unknown female breaks window to residence, described as "polite"

Winona County

Wednesday:

3:06 p.m.: A thermodynamic plasma cutter valued between $1500 and $1700 was reported stolen from Midwestern BioAg in Utica. According to the complainant, the plasma cutter was last seen between Oct. 15 and 16, and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry into the business.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

8:10 a.m.: A fraud was reported in the 550 block of Hamilton Street. According to the complainant, she received a notice in the mail offering to help her pay her credit card debt. Believing the notice to be a scam, the complainant contacted her bank to be sure her identity had not been stolen. No losses were reported, police say.

10:39 a.m.: An unknown female was reported to have broken a window to a backdoor of a residence in the 350 block of East Lake Boulevard. According to the complaint, the subject used a broom to break the window and was subsequently confronted by the homeowner, who asked her what she was doing. The subject responded that she was looking for a place to smoke her pipe and then left the scene. Officers arrived and were able to make contact with the subject, who said she was cold and looking for a place to warm up. The complainant described the woman as being polite and didn’t wish to pursue any charges.