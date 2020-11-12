Police calls for Thursday, Nov. 12: Winona man arrested for DWI after traveling 99 in a 55-zone

Winona County

Wednesday:

10:49 a.m.: A pursuit originating in Wisconsin ended after the driver crossed the I-90 bridge into Houston County. The driver was said to have stolen the vehicle from Winona. No further information was provided.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

7:15 p.m.: A car struck a deer on Hwy. 61 at Bundy Boulevard. The driver did not sustain any injuries, police state, and their vehicle only suffered minor damage. The deer was dispatched by responding officers upon arrival.

11:10 p.m.: An adult woman was reported to have been yelling at customers, and herself, in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue. The woman left upon request.

Wednesday:

2:14 p.m.: Colton James Hornberg, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated, driving after revocation, careless driving and speeding on Hwy. 61 and Orrin Street. According to the complaint, Hornberg was going 99 mph in a 55-mph zone.