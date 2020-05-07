Police calls for Thursday, May 7: Newborn taken into protective care after mother tests positive for methamphetamine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:28 p.m.: Daytin Jon Freerksen, 21, of Plainview was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Skunk Hollow Road and County Road 27 near La Crescent. According to the report, Freerksen left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was located in the 13000 block of County Road 30. Charges are pending the result of a blood test, according to law enforcement.

Winona Police Department

9:07 a.m.: Officers were called to Winona Health after receiving a report that a woman who had recently given birth had methamphetamine in her system. Police assisted Winona County Human Services with putting the child in protective care until an investigation could be completed.

10:24 a.m.: A man in the 200 block of East Fourth Street reported that his purple mountain bike had been taken off his front porch sometime overnight. No estimated value was given for the bike, according to police.