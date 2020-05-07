Police calls for Thursday, May 7: Newborn taken into protective care after mother tests positive for methamphetamine

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
1:28 p.m.: Daytin Jon Freerksen, 21, of Plainview was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Skunk Hollow Road and County Road 27 near La Crescent. According to the report, Freerksen left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was located in the 13000 block of County Road 30. Charges are pending the result of a blood test, according to law enforcement.
Winona Police Department
Wednesday
9:07 a.m.: Officers were called to Winona Health after receiving a report that a woman who had recently given birth had methamphetamine in her system. Police assisted Winona County Human Services with putting the child in protective care until an investigation could be completed.
10:24 a.m.: A man in the 200 block of East Fourth Street reported that his purple mountain bike had been taken off his front porch sometime overnight. No estimated value was given for the bike, according to police.
11:30 a.m.: Brian James Wehlage, 49, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers encountered Wehlage in the 300 block of Pelzer Street. According to the complaint, law enforcement recognized Wehlage as driving without an active license and pulled him over. As the officer was approaching Wehlage’s vehicle, according to the report, Wehlage appeared to hide something. After Wehlage exited the vehicle, the officer searched the vehicle and found 1.36 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
1:14 p.m.: A woman in the 150 block of East Tenth Street reported that she had received several threatening messages on her phone. According to the complainant, the caller appeared to have the wrong number as the threats were directed toward someone else.
Thursday
5:08 a.m.: An employee from Freedom Valu Center reported the theft of 50 surgical masks sometime overnight. No additional information was available, according to police.
