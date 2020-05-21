You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Thursday, May 21: White substance found on floor of police car, tests positive as methamphetamine
Winona Police Department

Wednesday

11:10 a.m. – A Winona woman reported the theft of a black-and-white Trek bike, valued in excess of $2,000, on the 100 block of East Third Street. The bike was strapped to a car carrier mounted on her car that had no lock on it.

5:11 p.m. – Jeffery Benjamen Oliver, 32, and James Michael Oliver, 34, both of Winona, were arrested at Sugarloaf Motel after reports of suspicious activity at the motel. Both were taken into custody on felony warrants, but Jeffery was additionally charged for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after the officer witnessed him wiggling around in the back of the police car and a white substance was found on the floor of the vehicle when Jeffery was removed. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing one gram.

