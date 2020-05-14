Police calls for Thursday, May 14: Mostly silent night save for damage to property and bike theft

Winona Police Department
Wednesday
3:34 p.m.: A man in the 500 block of West Broadway Street reported that a cross in his yard had been damaged overnight. No action was requested.
5 p.m.: A woman in the 800 block of West Sixth Street reported that a bike she borrowed from Winona State University had been stolen. No make, model or value were given, according to police.
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Steven Paul Jonsgaard
Emilio Ryan Martinez
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Christopher James Ozmun
Zane Robert Pederson
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Travis Lee Schultz
Freeman Yoder
Devon Carlton Zenk
