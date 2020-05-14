You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Thursday, May 14: Mostly silent night save for damage to property and bike theft
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Thursday, May 14: Mostly silent night save for damage to property and bike theft

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Wednesday

3:34 p.m.: A man in the 500 block of West Broadway Street reported that a cross in his yard had been damaged overnight. No action was requested.

5 p.m.: A woman in the 800 block of West Sixth Street reported that a bike she borrowed from Winona State University had been stolen. No make, model or value were given, according to police.

+17 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News