Police calls for Thursday, May 13: Two Winona men arrested for drug possession and receiving stolen property
Winona Police

Wednesday:

8:11 a.m.: Richard Gordon Deppe, 28, and Nicholas John Deppe, 23, both of Winona, were arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.

9:10 a.m.: A complainant reported that a backpack full of climbing gear worth $1500 had been taken from their vehicle parked in the 100 block of East Tenth Street. Police were able to locate the backpack and gear and return them to the complainant.

3:27 p.m.: Michelle Lynn Rozek, 34, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant in the 300 block of Laird Street.

