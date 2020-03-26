You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Thursday, March 26: Two individuals cited for minor consumption after getting into altercation
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Thursday, March 26: Two individuals cited for minor consumption after getting into altercation

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Wednesday

1:03 p.m.: Baily Jo Miller, 33, and Shanden Daniel Ristau, 29, both of Winona, were ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target.

4:02 p.m.: Alexandria Grace Kalina, 21, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

Thursday

12:04 a.m.: Trinity Rose Knutsen, 19, of Red Wing and Dajuane Diamonique Byrd, 19, of Winona were both ticketed with minor consumption after police received a call of an altercation on the 1300 block of Crocus Circle involving the two subjects.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News