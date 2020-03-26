Police calls for Thursday, March 26: Two individuals cited for minor consumption after getting into altercation

Winona Police Department
Wednesday
1:03 p.m.: Baily Jo Miller, 33, and Shanden Daniel Ristau, 29, both of Winona, were ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Target.
4:02 p.m.: Alexandria Grace Kalina, 21, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Thursday
12:04 a.m.: Trinity Rose Knutsen, 19, of Red Wing and Dajuane Diamonique Byrd, 19, of Winona were both ticketed with minor consumption after police received a call of an altercation on the 1300 block of Crocus Circle involving the two subjects.
