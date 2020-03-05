Police calls for Thursday, March 5: Rushford woman charged with DWI after crashing into tree

Winona County
Wednesday
4:34 p.m.: Laura Lynn Cahoun, 36, of Rushford was referred to the county attorney’s office for first-degree DWI, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety and refusal to submit to chemical testing after deputies say Cahoun drove into a tree. According to the responding deputy’s report, Cahoun was transferred by a La Crosse ambulance to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries, where she was subsequently charged.
Winona Police
Wednesday
10:41 a.m.: A Fuji bike valued at $300 was reported stolen from the 250 block of Cummings Street.
3:47 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm after being accused of stealing a pair of work boots valued at $155.
30 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
