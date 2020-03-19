Police calls for Thursday, March 19: Elba man arrested for felony domestic assault

Winona Sheriff
Wednesday
12:09 a.m.: Matthew Brian Olson, 30, of Elba was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault and for making threats of violence, also a felony. The incident was said to have occurred on 1200 block of North Main Street in Elba.
Winona Police Department
Wednesday
12:56 p.m.: Kara Louise Faith-Venable, 29, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Freedom Valu Center. Faith-Venable was accused of stealing a phone charger.
5:44 p.m.: A juvenile male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 750 block of Gilmore Avenue.