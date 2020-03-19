You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Thursday, March 19: Elba man arrested for felony domestic assault
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Thursday, March 19: Elba man arrested for felony domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Sheriff

Wednesday

12:09 a.m.: Matthew Brian Olson, 30, of Elba was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault and for making threats of violence, also a felony. The incident was said to have occurred on 1200 block of North Main Street in Elba. 

Winona Police Department 

Wednesday

12:56 p.m.: Kara Louise Faith-Venable, 29, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Freedom Valu Center. Faith-Venable was accused of stealing a phone charger. 

5:44 p.m.: A juvenile male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 750 block of Gilmore Avenue.

+28 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News