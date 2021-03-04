Police calls for Thursday, March 4: Winona man arrested for DANCO violation, attempts to hide on roof

Winona Police
Wednesday:
7:39 a.m.: Emilo Ryan Martinez, 18, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse – no-contact order in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.
According to the complaint, officers were called to the area after they were informed that Martinez was visiting with the petitioner of the no-contact order. Upon their arrival, officers made contact with the petitioner, who said that Martinez was not there.
Shortly after their search and departure of the residence, officers were informed that Martinez was, in fact, in the residence, but had gone out a window to avoid making contact with them. Police then returned to the residence, with one officer maintaining watch over the exterior of the residence in case Martinez exited out a window again.
While one officer was talking with the petitioner, the officer standing watch witnessed Martinez exit through a window. Martinez was reported to have seen the officer and subsequently went back inside and turned himself in.
3:30 p.m.: A window to a vehicle parked in the 50 block of West Sixth Street was reported to have been smashed out between March 2 and 3.
8:55 p.m.: Michael Allen Rippentrop, 44, of Rochester was cited for inattentive driving after he almost collided with Sheriff Ron Ganrude on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. According to the complaint, Rippentrop said he was attempting to answer his phone, but dropped it and tried to pick it up. This resulted in him crossing over the center line and driving head-on toward Ganrude, who said he had to drive onto the shoulder to avoid being hit.