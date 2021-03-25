 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Thursday, March 25: Winona man arrested on domestic assault charges
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Thursday, March 25: Winona man arrested on domestic assault charges

{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

Winona Police

Wednesday:

11:55 a.m.: Anthony Nolan King-White, 34, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault – strangulation, domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call. According to the complaint, the assault occurred a few days prior in the 450 block of High Forest Street

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

12:29 p.m.: Ysabel Jetavana Harmony Rain, 20, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant.

4:08 p.m.: A caller from WSU’s Performing Arts Center reported their MacBook Pro might have been taken from the building. The complainant said she would check with campus security and the lost and found before updating.

6:50 p.m.: A resident on Olmstead Street reported that a PlayStation console, two controllers and five games were missing from a recreational vehicle parked in the area. The complainant estimated the total value of the items to be around $600.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Gloria Steinem’s virtual museum

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to safely shop online

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News