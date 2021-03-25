Police calls for Thursday, March 25: Winona man arrested on domestic assault charges

Winona Police

Wednesday:

11:55 a.m.: Anthony Nolan King-White, 34, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault – strangulation, domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call. According to the complaint, the assault occurred a few days prior in the 450 block of High Forest Street

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

12:29 p.m.: Ysabel Jetavana Harmony Rain, 20, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant.

4:08 p.m.: A caller from WSU’s Performing Arts Center reported their MacBook Pro might have been taken from the building. The complainant said she would check with campus security and the lost and found before updating.

6:50 p.m.: A resident on Olmstead Street reported that a PlayStation console, two controllers and five games were missing from a recreational vehicle parked in the area. The complainant estimated the total value of the items to be around $600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.