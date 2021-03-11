Police calls for Thursday, March 11: Resident reports being scammed out of $1095.22

Winona County

Wednesday:

2:14 p.m.: A resident in the 23000 block of Little Cedar Road reported she had been scammed out of $1095.22.

According to the complainant, she had listed a pair of shoes for sale and had found what she believed to be a buyer. The buyer, however, sent a check for more than what the shoes actually cost and requested the complainant to send the money back via Venmo, which the complainant did.

Since the check hadn’t yet cleared at the time of the transaction, the complainant reported she thought the check was legitimate and learned she had been scammed when the check bounced.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

12:40 p.m. A customer at the Kwik Trip on Fifth and Orm streets reported their vehicle had been hit. Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the area and found that another vehicle had parked close to the complainant’s vehicle and scratched it upon backing out. Police are working to contact the driver of the striking vehicle.