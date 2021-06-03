Police calls for Thursday, June 3: Onalaska woman injured in Hwy. 16/26 collision

MN State Patrol

Wednesday:

3:30 p.m.: A 40-year-old Onalaska female traveling in the area of Hwy. 16 and 26 sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she collided with another vehicle.

The state patrol’s report doesn’t specify exactly how the collision occurred, but does that both drivers were traveling westbound and that neither are suspected of being under the influence of any substances.

The woman was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse while the other driver, a 69-year-old male from Hokah, did not sustain any injuries.

Winona County

Wednesday:

6:46 p.m.: Deputies were reported to be looking for an individual who had been accused of domestic assault in the 32000 block of County Road 1. The suspect had yet to be found by Thursday morning.

9:30 a.m.: 68 bags of Pioneer Hi-Bred corn seed, collectively valued at $22,800, were reported to have been taken from the 25000 block of County Road 25. According to the complaint, the theft is believed to have occurred between early April and the time of the report.

Winona Police

Wednesday: