Police calls for Thursday, June 3: Onalaska woman injured in Hwy. 16/26 collision

MN State Patrol
Wednesday:
3:30 p.m.: A 40-year-old Onalaska female traveling in the area of Hwy. 16 and 26 sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she collided with another vehicle.
The state patrol’s report doesn’t specify exactly how the collision occurred, but does that both drivers were traveling westbound and that neither are suspected of being under the influence of any substances.
The woman was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse while the other driver, a 69-year-old male from Hokah, did not sustain any injuries.
Winona County
Wednesday:
6:46 p.m.: Deputies were reported to be looking for an individual who had been accused of domestic assault in the 32000 block of County Road 1. The suspect had yet to be found by Thursday morning.
9:30 a.m.: 68 bags of Pioneer Hi-Bred corn seed, collectively valued at $22,800, were reported to have been taken from the 25000 block of County Road 25. According to the complaint, the theft is believed to have occurred between early April and the time of the report.
Winona Police
Wednesday:
1:49 p.m.: A minor collision occurred between two vehicles at Eleventh and Hamilton streets. No injuries or citations were reported, police said.
9:31 p.m.: Phillip Edward Edmunds, 32, of Minnesota City was cited for driving after revocation and for failing to provide proof of insurance near Hwy. 61 and 54th Avenue, while his passenger, Paige Kayleen Suchla, 30, of Winona, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the complaint, Edmunds was pulled over because his taillights appeared to have been disabled. Upon making contact with him, the arresting officer noticed a hypodermic needle and rubber hose near Edmunds.
Back-up was requested, police said, and a search of Edmunds’ vehicle was conducted. Found on Suchla’s side of the vehicle were “multiple” different drug paraphernalia items, with one described as a bulb-shaped smoking device. The device contained a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Since the items were located on Suchla’s side of the vehicle, police said, she was arrested.