Police calls for Thursday, June 17: Wallet stolen from vehicle, $2000 reportedly spent

Winona Police
Wednesday:
7:27 p.m.: A wallet was reported to have been taken out of a vehicle in the 1600 block of Service Drive. According to the complainant, the suspects are male and female and were reported to have left the scene in an SUV. A credit card in the wallet was later reported to have been used to make a $2,000 purchase. The incident is assigned for follow-up, police said.
9:59 p.m.: A driver was reported to have struck a person driving a motorized wheelchair in a crosswalk near Third and Main streets. The victim declined medical attention and signed off with Winona Area Ambulance Service. No citations were issued.