Police calls for Thursday, July 9: Ring taken from unlocked car
Winona Police

Wednesday:

2:24 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of Wall Street reported that someone had entered her unlocked vehicle sometime overnight. According to the complaint, a ring was taken from the center console.

+16 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
