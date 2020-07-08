Police calls for Thursday, July 9: Ring taken from unlocked car

Winona Police
Wednesday:
2:24 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of Wall Street reported that someone had entered her unlocked vehicle sometime overnight. According to the complaint, a ring was taken from the center console.
Paul Anthony Clark
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Brently Steven Johnson
Bridget Ann Martinson
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Justus William Pomeroy
Scott Curtis Rinn
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Freeman Yoder
