Police calls for Thursday, July 23: Rollingstone man arrested for domestic assault
Police calls for Thursday, July 23: Rollingstone man arrested for domestic assault

Winona County

Thursday:

12:45 a.m.: Troy Edmund Pozanz, 53, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault after police received a report of an altercation in the 100 block of Cleveland Street in Rollingstone.

