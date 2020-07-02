Police calls for Thursday, July 2: Winona man cited for possession of stolen property, theft

Return to homepage ×
Winona Police Wednesday
7:32 a.m.: A woman in the 450 block of West Seventh Street reported that a plywood door on a utility trailer had been taken sometime within the day prior to the call.
1:03 p.m.: A man in the 100 block of West 11th Street reported the theft of his red and black mountain bike of an unknown make and model, valued at $120. The bike was recovered later in the day, according to police.
4:50 p.m.: Jasmine Aaliyah Vera Obanner, 18, and a juvenile female, both from Winona, were cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
7:38 p.m.: Craig Ray Hanville, 47, of Winona was ticketed for possession of stolen property. The property Hanville was in possession of, according to the complaint, was the red and black mountain bike that was reported stolen at 1:03 p.m. the same day.
8:05 p.m.: Craig Ray Hanville was cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. According to the complaint, Hanville was accused of taking a range-finder and an unidentified tool.
Paul Anthony Clark
Age: 29
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violating an Order for Protection, Felony Domestic Assault and Theft
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Age: 23
Charges: Prostitution: Engaged a Prostitute Under 13 Years of Age, two counts of felony Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, Interfering with an Emergency Telephone Call/Communication and Fleeing A Peace Officer
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Morris Patrick Harris
Age: 38
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Storing Meth in the Presence of a Child and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Age: 25
Charges: First-Degree Burglary
Amy Sue Kaiser
Age: 49
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and two DWI counts.
Bridget Ann Martinson
Age: 26
Charges: Fourth-Degree Assault on a Police Officer and Fleeing a Police Officer
Eddie Mayo
Age: 48
Charges: Traffic - Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing, DWI, Driving After Revocation, Damage to Property and Obstructing the Legal Process
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Age: 25
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and First-Degree Burglary
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Third-Degree Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Violation of a No Contact Order, Counterfeiting of Currency, Driving After Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wade Allen Olson
Age: 29
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, two counts of Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Osei Owusu
Age: 29
Charges: Threats of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Felony Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Scott Curtis Rinn
Age: 52
Charges: Violation of an Order for Protection
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Age: 18
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Third-Degree Assault (Substantial Bodily Harm) and Obstructing the Legal Process
Chase Michael Wehner
Age: 21
Charges: Third-Degree Burglary, Theft valued over $5000, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Theft
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
