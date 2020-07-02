Police calls for Thursday, July 2: Winona man cited for possession of stolen property, theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Wednesday

7:32 a.m.: A woman in the 450 block of West Seventh Street reported that a plywood door on a utility trailer had been taken sometime within the day prior to the call.

1:03 p.m.: A man in the 100 block of West 11th Street reported the theft of his red and black mountain bike of an unknown make and model, valued at $120. The bike was recovered later in the day, according to police.

4:50 p.m.: Jasmine Aaliyah Vera Obanner, 18, and a juvenile female, both from Winona, were cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

7:38 p.m.: Craig Ray Hanville, 47, of Winona was ticketed for possession of stolen property. The property Hanville was in possession of, according to the complaint, was the red and black mountain bike that was reported stolen at 1:03 p.m. the same day.

8:05 p.m.: Craig Ray Hanville was cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. According to the complaint, Hanville was accused of taking a range-finder and an unidentified tool.

Daily News Staff

