You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Thursday, July 16: Laptop reported stolen from porch
0 comments
alert

Police calls for Thursday, July 16: Laptop reported stolen from porch

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Wednesday:

12:30 p.m.:Aman in the 700 block of East Sixth Street reported the theft of miscellaneous tools from a garage. No estimated value for the tools was given.

4:06 p.m.: A woman in the 1050 block of West Seventh Street reported the theft of a laptop that was left on her porch. No estimated value for the laptop was given.

+17 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News