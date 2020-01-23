{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Wednesday:

3:21 p.m. — John Edward Mullen, 30, was charged with third-degree DWI after being found asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on Tenth and Francis streets. According to police, Mullen appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant was drafted for a blood draw. The results were pending. Police also found a white powdery substance in Mullen’s center console awaiting test results.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.