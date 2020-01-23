Winona Police
Wednesday:
3:21 p.m. — John Edward Mullen, 30, was charged with third-degree DWI after being found asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on Tenth and Francis streets. According to police, Mullen appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant was drafted for a blood draw. The results were pending. Police also found a white powdery substance in Mullen’s center console awaiting test results.
