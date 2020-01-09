Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
2:00 p.m. – Alex Anton Ruff, 33, of Winona was arrested on the 600 block of East Second Street and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:55 p.m. – A residential burglary was reported on County Road 125 and Dakota. According the complainant, residents were home at the time of the burglary.
Winona Police Department
Wednesday
8:51 a.m. – A business owner at the Winona Mall reported that a six-by-10 cargo trailer had been taken from the mall’s parking lot sometime in the last few days.
12:33 p.m. – Nathan Jon Barbian, 33, of Winona was ticketed for violating a trespass notice from Walmart.
1:53 p.m. – The window to the front door of a residence located on the 1150 block of West Fourth Street was reported to have been broken. No damage estimate was given, according to the police.
2:25 p.m. – Amanda Kay Fast, 36, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart and subsequently served a trespass notice from the business.
7:34 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported to have been taking images of a vehicle and a residence on the 350 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complainant, the subject was confronted, who subsequently took off running.
