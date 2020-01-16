Winona Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
11:24 a.m. – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol with a crash that resulted in injuries on Hwy. 248 and Hwy. 25 in Rollingstone.
Winona Police Department
Thursday
15 alternate-side-parking tickets were issued.
