Winona Police Department
Wednesday
7:28 a.m.: A woman on the 400 block of East Fifth Street reported that the driver-side door of her 2011 Kia Soul had two dents that appeared to be caused by a BB gun.
10:48 a.m.: A man on the 400 block of West Fifth Street reported that sometime on the 28th between noon and 1 p.m., a window to his residence was broken and his PlayStation 4 was taken.
12:53 p.m.: A woman on the 500 block of East 11th Street reported that her picket fence appeared to have been struck by a vehicle sometime some time after noon on Jan. 27.
4:05 p.m.: Jason Paul Schulz, 47, of Winona was mailed a citation for shoplifting from Walmart.
You have free articles remaining.
6:42 p.m.: A 10-year-old female from Winona Middle School reported that her black TCL cell phone, valued at $40, had been taken from a classroom sometime earlier in the day.
8:09 p.m.: A woman reported that the driver-side window to her vehicle was broken sometime in the middle of the night on Sixth and High streets.
Thursday
4:30 a.m.: An employee at the Multi-Color Corp. at 202 Galewski Drive reported that the tires on his GMC truck were taken sometime between his arrival at work at 9 p.m. the night before and before 4:30 a.m. Jan. 30. According to the employee, just before 4:30 a.m., he was notified by a set of incoming workers that his truck was propped up on cinder blocks and all of the tires were missing. According to the police report, the tires are 19 inches and black-rimmed with a red GMC logo in the middle. An estimated value was not given.
23 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.