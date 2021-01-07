Police calls for Thursday, Jan. 7: 44-year-old arrested for assault on officer, damage to squad car

Winona Police

Wednesday:

10 a.m.: An onlooker in the area of Eighth Street and Mankato Avenue reported seeing an accident. The drivers got out of their vehicles and argued, the complainant stated, and ended up chasing each other east on Eighth. Responding officers were unable to find any suspicious activity in the area and received no further reports pertaining to that incident.

10:07 a.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip on Homer Road reported the theft of gasoline. No value for the gasoline was given, the report states, but the investigating officer is under the impression the theft is connected to similar gas-related thefts from earlier in the week.

12:10 p.m.: Police assisted a resident who reported that two credit cards had been taken out in their name without their knowledge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

10:30 p.m.: Jason David Huwald, 44, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree assault on a police officer, obstructing the legal process and damage to property. According to the complaint, police responded to Sinclair on Mankato Avenue for a report of a fight between two individuals. One of the individuals, Huwald, was combative toward police and damaged the door-frame of an officer's squad car.