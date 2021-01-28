Police calls for Thursday, Jan. 28: Winona man arrested for possession of meth, introducing contraband into jail

Winona Police

Wednesday:

5:45 p.m.: An employee from Amtrak reported the theft of 300 feet of cable containing copper in the 50 block of East Eleventh Street. According to the complaint, the theft occurred in an open-site and the loss is estimated to be $600.

9:37 p.m.: Taelor Scott Giebel, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a jail.

According to the complaint, Giebel was a passenger in a car that was pulled over in the area of Fifth and Hilbert streets. The responding officer detected the odor of marijuana, which the driver admitted to smoking earlier in the evening. She also had a marijuana pipe in her possession. The driver was identified as Kathleen Ann Boardman, 23, of Winona, who was cited for driving after revocation and given a verbal warning for possession of the marijuana pipe.

The officer then searched the vehicle and found a bag that contained .37 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Upon continuing his search, the officer found a backpack belonging to Giebel, which contained a substance that also field-tested positive for methamphetamine. When asked, Giebel denied the meth belonging to him.