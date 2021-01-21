Police calls for Thursday, Jan. 21: Two arrested as a result of drug search warrant

Winona County

Wednesday:

11 a.m.: Chad William Stutzka, 48, of Winona and Cassandra Camling, 49, of Trempealeau were arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance as a result of a drug search warrant that was executed in the 24000 block of Green Terrace Way. According to the complaint, upon their arrival, deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine in the residence Stutzka and Camling were inhabiting. Deputies also found an assortment of drug paraphernalia, including suspected meth pipes, and bags that are believed to have contained methamphetamine.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

11:55 a.m.: A resident reported that someone had left a suggestive note under their apartment door. The note did not appear to be threatening, the complainant stated, but it did make them uncomfortable. The property manager for the apartment complex was notified.

12:20 p.m.: A vehicle owner on Hamilton Street reported damage to their vehicle. According to the complainant, the rear-window of their Buick wagon had been broken out overnight. Entry was not gained into the car, the complainant stated. Police currently have no suspects.