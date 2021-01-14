Police calls for Thursday, Jan. 14: Resident reports being attacked by dog

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:54 p.m.: Vance Albert Brabbit, 23, of Lewiston was arrested and referred for disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process in the 100 block of Harrison Street in Lewiston. According to the complaint, Brabbit got into an altercation with two deputies, who both received minor injuries as a result of their encounter with Brabbit.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

9:13 p.m.: Ryan Loren Eden, 37, of Winona was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated in the area of Eleventh and Main streets after an officer observed him driving without his headlights on. Eden showed signs of intoxication, the complaint states, and subsequently failed a field-sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. Eden’s breath-alcohol content was .23%, according to the complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday:

4:57 p.m.: A red 2009 Honda moped was reported stolen in the 400 block of South Baker Street. The moped was parked outside, the complaint states, and is expected to have been taken sometime within the last week. The license plate for the moped is A891D.

Thursday: