Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
8:05 a.m. — A mailbox was reportedly struck and knocked over by an unknown vehicle on Burns Valley Road in La Crescent, with the mailbox’s wooden post being broken. Found at the scene were two pieces of maroon-colored plastic that appeared to belong to the vehicle.
Winona Police Department
Tuesday
1:31 p.m. — An employee at Winhaven Court Apartments at 104 Main St. reported that on Dec. 21 one of its surveillance cameras was damaged.
3:54 p.m. — A Walmart employee reported that on Dec. 28 an individual was seen taking $71 worth of merchandise. No charges have been made.
11:31 p.m. — A bartender at Poots Tavern reported that two males had been fighting in the bar. One of the males had left before officers could arrive while the other male was served a trespass notice from the bar.
Wednesday
1:31 a.m. — A vehicle parked in the Mango’s parking lot was reported to have been struck, damaging the driver-side door, according to the complainant.
11:59 a.m. — A 19-year-old male reported that he was held at gunpoint and subsequently jumped between 8 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 30. According to the complainant, upon leaving a residence, the person reported he was confronted by a “skinny black male in his 20s,” who had jumped out of the bushes with a small black pistol and told the person he was going to shoot him. The suspect then told the person to give him everything he had, which included a wallet that contained $320. The person reported that he was struck several times in the face and upper chest with the pistol before the suspect ran off. The person who reported the crime told police he gave chase and tackled the suspect to the ground and was able to get his wallet back, but the money inside was missing. The suspect subsequently got away, according to the complainant.
8:40 p.m. — A door at the residence of 312 Winona St. was reported to have been kicked in. According to the complainant, it is believed somebody entered the residence as there had been a glass that was knocked over and a blanket that was moved. Nothing was missing, according to the report.
9:35 p.m. — The glass on the front-entry door at the residence of 313 Washington St. was reported broken. According to the complainant, it did not appear as if anyone or anything had entered the residence and nothing was reported missing.
11:20 p.m. — Sharee Michelle Nelson, 53, of Winona was referred for a gross misdemeanor DUI after being pulled over on Highway 61 and Huff Street. According to the police report, the officer witnessed Nelson swerving and driving onto the shoulder before pulling her over. Nelson had a blood alcohol content of .15, according to the complaint.
Thursday
12:51 a.m. — Kenneth Earl Rupert, 30, of Gulfport, Missouri, was arrested for having an extraditable warrant out of Missouri for a probation violation. Rupert was pulled over on Kraemer Drive and Druey Court for failing to dim his headlights. Upon making contact with Rupert, the responding officer was given a false name and birth date. The officer was able to find a legitimate ID in Rupert’s vehicle.
