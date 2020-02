Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:44 p.m.: A package was reported stolen from a porch on the 8200 block of East Sixth Street in Stockton. According to the complainant, the package had been delivered by FedEx and had contained a 50-pound bag of cat food. The package was reportedly delivered about noon on Feb. 25 and is believed to have been taken before 3 p.m.