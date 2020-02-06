Winona Police Department
Wednesday
11:26 a.m.: A staff member at Minnesota State College Southeast reported that parts to a car used for classroom demonstrations had been taken
5:28 p.m.: Liset Bosmenier Villanueva, 47, of Winona was charged with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
6:57 p.m.: Kwik Trip on Highway 61 reported the theft of gasoline.
8:26 p.m.: Kwik Trip on Highway 61 reported the theft of gasoline. While the store could not identify the driver, a license plate number was obtained. Employees believe this was the same driver from earlier in the evening.
11:41 p.m.: Matthew Adam Mishler, 37, of Minneapolis was cited for drunken driving after being pulled over on Highway 61 and Huff Street. Mishler’s blood alcohol content was .14.
22 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
