Police calls for Thursday, Feb. 20: Juveniles cited for underage drinking, disorderly conduct
Police calls for Thursday, Feb. 20: Juveniles cited for underage drinking, disorderly conduct

Winona Police

Wednesday

2:52 p.m.: Dakota Reid Cisneros, 23, of Winona was ticketed with shoplifting from Walmart and subsequently served a trespass notice.

Thursday

1:36 a.m.: Benjamin Ryan Iannazzo, 19, of Maple Grove, Minn., Thomas Anthony Jerich, 20, of Circle Pines, Minn., and Matthew Cyril Kraemer, 20, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., were ticketed with minor consumption and disorderly conduct after police received reports of three people refusing to leave a porch on the 100 block of East Ninth Street.

32 alternate side-parking tickets were issued

