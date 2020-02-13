{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Wednesday: 

9:12 p.m. – A handgun was reported stolen from a house on the 700 block of East Fifth Street. According to the complainant, the gun is believed to have been stolen sometime during the day. No signs of forced entry were found, according to police.

10 alternate-side parking tickets were issued. 

